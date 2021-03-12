Masters FC hoping to redeem themselves this weekend

A star-studded Masters FC will be hoping to redeem their image in the Busia Odibets County League when they lock horns with Young Rovers at Otimong Primary School Grounds, on Sunday.

The team will be boosted with the return of Busia County player-coach Victor Ochakala. Having managed only one win, one draw and one loss to put them in a must-win situation against the winless Rovers.

Masters FC celebrate legends Charles Okwemba former Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards striker and Solomon Lubembe former Tusker FC goalkeeper.

In the other Zone B match on Saturday, high riding Mabale United host Ajax at Bwamani Primary School who had a 4-1 comfort win over Butula Eagles. Dragons will entertain Busia YC at Nyakwaka Primary.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Butula Eagles will need to apply new strategies to avoid another defeat when they host Mungatsi who stunned Masters 2-0 last weekend. The match will be played at Butula Polytechnic. The other match will pit Green Canopy who welcome Teens of Hope, at Mundika Primary School.

In Zone A encounter set for Saturday, Malaba Giants will take on Musokoto at Malaba Primary, with Kekalet and St Anthony Okatekok battling it out at Kekalet Primary.

On Sunday, FC Amagoro will take on Kakurikit at Amagoro Primary School with Kamolo and Lupida clashing at Kamolo Primary. Lupinda FC will unveil new uniform during the match as they look for first win.

Tell Us What You Think