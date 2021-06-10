Matano shifts focus to league title after FKF Cup exit


AFC Leopards will meet Equity in the FKF Cup semi final on June 12th/13th after ousting Tusker FC 1-0.

 

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has hinted that his side will now shift  focus to the Football Kenya Federation Premier league campaign  following their exit from the FKF Cup.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Tusker exited the tournament at the quarter final stage after losing 0-1 to AFC  leopards on Wednesday at Ruaraka.

‘’We had planned for league matches and fkf cup was part of that too ,we now concentrate on the league which is the sole competition we are in’’,Matano said.

Also Read  Table Tennis:Tokyo 2020 Olympics entry confirmed

Tusker Fc is set to face Posta Rangers in its 19th round fixture when the FKF Pl action resumes next week after a two week break. Tusker is hopeful of recapturing the league they last won five years ago.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Meanwhile AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems says they will not take lightly their semi final opponents Equity who advanced after piping Bandari 1-0.

Also Read  Four Kenyans makes it to IOC Olympics Refugee Team

 

Isaac Kipyegon scored the only goal to send AFC leopards through to FKF Cup semi final.

 

‘’we take game after game, we are in the semi final and we will play a team from lower division but remember one week ago we had problems against Bungoma Superstars because they were leading and then they came back to 2-2 so we need to take it very seriously and as I tell you ,we play games after three days and I don’t have all the players ,there are a number of injuries’’, Aussems said.

Also Read  Tharaka Nithi's Kirubia Stadium set to open
AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has guided Ingwe to third place on the FKF PL standings.

Two more quarter final matches are lined up on Thursday June 10th ; Nairobi City Stars will play BIDCO United while record champions Gor Mahia face  Kariobangi Sharks.

The semi final  is  set for June 12th/13th with the final scheduled for later in July. Winners of the cup clinch a slot to represent Kenya at the continental CAF confederations Cup matches

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR