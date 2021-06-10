Matano shifts focus to league title after FKF Cup exit

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has hinted that his side will now shift focus to the Football Kenya Federation Premier league campaign following their exit from the FKF Cup.

Tusker exited the tournament at the quarter final stage after losing 0-1 to AFC leopards on Wednesday at Ruaraka.

‘’We had planned for league matches and fkf cup was part of that too ,we now concentrate on the league which is the sole competition we are in’’,Matano said.

Tusker Fc is set to face Posta Rangers in its 19th round fixture when the FKF Pl action resumes next week after a two week break. Tusker is hopeful of recapturing the league they last won five years ago.

Meanwhile AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems says they will not take lightly their semi final opponents Equity who advanced after piping Bandari 1-0.

‘’we take game after game, we are in the semi final and we will play a team from lower division but remember one week ago we had problems against Bungoma Superstars because they were leading and then they came back to 2-2 so we need to take it very seriously and as I tell you ,we play games after three days and I don’t have all the players ,there are a number of injuries’’, Aussems said.

Two more quarter final matches are lined up on Thursday June 10th ; Nairobi City Stars will play BIDCO United while record champions Gor Mahia face Kariobangi Sharks.

The semi final is set for June 12th/13th with the final scheduled for later in July. Winners of the cup clinch a slot to represent Kenya at the continental CAF confederations Cup matches

