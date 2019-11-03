Matasi recalled as Kimanzi names squad for AFCON qualifier

National soccer team Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has named a squad that will play against Egypt and Togo in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is in the squad alongside striker John Mark Makwata.

Kimanzi has handed goalkeeper Patrick Matasi a recall after he was left out in Stars friendly match against Mozambique.

AFC Leopards forward Mark Makwatta has also been handed a call up as has Kariobangi Sharks defender Daniel Sakari.

Others in the squad include John Avire, who made a mark at the 2019 continental showpiece, Zesco United’s Teddy Akumu, sensational Michael Olunga and Belgium based Johanna Omollo.

The team will kick off a non-residential training this Tuesday in Nairobi.

Stars will face Egypt on 14th this month in Cairo then lock horns with Togo on 19th this month at Kasarani stadium.

Kenya is in group ‘E’ together with Egypt, Togo, and Comoros in the race to qualify for the 2021 continental competition which will be held in Cameroun.

The winners and runners-up will qualify from each group except in Group F where Cameroon automatically qualifies as hosts with the highest placed of the other three teams.