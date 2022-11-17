Matata, Buruklyn Boys, Octopizzo set for Sol Fest

The annual festival is scheduled for December 17th.

Sauti Sol’s annual music festival, Sol Fest, has announced its artiste line-up. The event will take place at the Fox Drive-in on Thika Road.

Sharing the news on social media, the award-winning group called the official performers “Solfest Class of 2022.”

The performers set for the event include drill rappers Buruklyn Boyz, rapper Octopizzo, singer Nadia Mukami, rapper Fena Gitu and Skandi-based Kenyan dance group Matata.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event but early bird and regular couple tickets are already sold out.

