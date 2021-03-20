Matata, Octopizzo and Femi One top this week’s music list

Featuring “Ganji ya love” by King Kaka and Jadi

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, there are a lot (and I can’t emphasise this enough) of Magufuli tributes from Tanzanian artists and also from Bahati. Fortunately, there are plenty of other songs including King Kaka’s collaboration with the new boy group Jadi and Femi one’s “Mikiki”.

Internationally, Justin Bieber has released his latest album Justice featuring collaborations with Daniel Ceasar and Giveon.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Tanzania all stars – Lala Salama

Bahati – Magufuli

Konde Music artists – Ahsante Magufuli

Femi One – Mikiki

King Kaka feat Jadi – Ganji ya love (Featured)

Teni – Wondaland VR Experience

Justin Bieber feat Daniel Ceasar feat Giveon – Peaches

Octopizzo – Ringa

Ali Kiba – Wosia wa Magufuli

Matata feat STL – Achuu

Ingrid Michaelson feat Zayn – Begin again

Madini Classic feat Breeder LW – Taratibu

