Matata release ‘Siko Fiti’ ahead of album release

The song touches on the topic of mental health.

Kenyan ensemble Matata has released their newest single “Siko Fiti” a day ahead of their scheduled album release.

The song comes with a music video directed by David Vu, and touches on the struggles of mental health and feelings of discontent.

Speaking about the song, the group said, “The song was inspired by actual events that the members of the Matata band were going through at the time. “Siko Fiti” speaks to topics including mental health, breakups, unhealthy addictions, discontentment, and loss of loved ones.”

“Siko Fiti” is the lead single off the 15-track album and features Kenyan musicians such Sauti Sol, Wakadinali, Max Okello and Phy.

The album called Super Morio which celebrates their Kenyan heritage is scheduled to drop on Friday, November 4th.

The music group Matata consists of 5 members: Marcus Ojiambo, Ken Kimathi, Richie Mathu, Freddie Milanya and Festus Mwenda. The group was founded in 2016.

