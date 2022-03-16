A planned countrywide strike by Public Service Vehicle operators scheduled to begin Wednesday has been suspended.

The decision to call off the strike follows a stakeholders‘ meeting bringing together the National Police Service (NPS), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS).

According to a statement from the National Police Service, the ongoing multi-agency crackdown on non-compliant public transport vehicles has also been suspended.

The operators had issued the notice to protest what they termed as unwarranted compliance checks targeting PSVs, and other commercial vehicles.

They complained of harassment and extortion by traffic officers. During the consultations, it was further agreed that the federation will be represented in future.

“The public transport sector forms an integral part in the socio-economic development of our country by easing business and the movement of people, and goods,” said Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso in the statement jointly signed by FPTS chairman Edwin Mukabana.