Matatu operators call off strike set for Wednesday

ByChristine Muchira
Tags
Mombasa bound motorists arrested for flouting Covid-19 protocols

A planned countrywide strike by Public Service Vehicle operators scheduled to begin Wednesday has been suspended.

The decision to call off the strike follows a stakeholdersmeeting bringing together the National Police Service (NPS), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS).

According to a statement from the National Police Service, the ongoing multi-agency crackdown on non-compliant public transport vehicles has also been suspended.

The operators had issued the notice to protest what they termed as unwarranted compliance checks targeting PSVs, and other commercial vehicles.

They complained of harassment and extortion by traffic officers. During the consultations, it was further agreed that the federation will be represented in future.

“The public transport sector forms an integral part in the socio-economic development of our country by easing business and the movement of people, and goods,” said Police spokesperson  Bruno Shioso in the statement jointly signed by FPTS chairman Edwin Mukabana.

 

  

Latest posts

Police service says it has enlisted largest number of officers since 2013

Eric Biegon

Guterres vows to improve UN’s handling of sexual exploitation and abuse

Christine Muchira

Two coalitions cannot merge unless they collapse: Registrar

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More