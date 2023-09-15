Matatu Owners Association announce 20pc increase in fares

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Matatu Owners Association announced a Ksh 20 to Ksh 50 fare hike effective immediately.

The announcement of the new fares barely hours after the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reviewed upwards the fuel prices has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans with a majority expressing concerns the cost of living will become unbearable.

In the new rates announced by PSV operators fares will increase during peak and off-peak hours around Nairobi and its environs.

This is the second time in a span of three months that PSV operators have announced changes in fare prices attributing it to the increase in the price of fuel.