Matatu owners to establish a drivers training school

Matatu owners are gearing up to establish their own driver’s training school in a bid to reduce road accidents.

The move, according to officials of Matatu Owners Association (MOA) officials, is meant to complement government efforts to reduce road carnage and ensure safety for road users.

At the same time, the group led by the new MOA Chairman Albert Karagacha said the suspended retraining of public service vehicle (PSV) drivers by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) could not work out because stakeholders were not involved.

They pointed out that it is time the matatu industry engaged in self-regulation by starting a training institution like other national organizations.

Karagacha was speaking to journalists in Thika, Kiambu County when he met Matatu owners at the start of his team’s countrywide engagement with members in the face of challenges brought by the rising cost of fuel.

Accompanied by MOA Chief Executive Patricia Mutheu and the national coordinator Philip Muia, he appealed to drivers to exercise caution on the roads as schools close for the second term holidays.

The officials also dismissed attempts by the government to regulate PSV fares, terming the move as futile