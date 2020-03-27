Matatus in Naivasha barred from CBD over Coronavirus

Naivasha sub-county security committee and disaster management has banned matatus from accessing the Central Business District (CBD) in a bid to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hawkers and conductors have also been banned from accessing matatu terminus as part of the measures put in place to address the spread of the disease.

This was arrived at following a crisis meeting held in the town and attended by security officers, health officials and matatu operators around the town.

Earlier, the operators had defied orders to leave the CBD for the Naivasha stadium.

According to Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mathioya Mbogo, anyone who defied the order would face the the law.

He termed the current situation as serious adding that the operators would have no option to adhere to the guidelines set by the government.

On the curfew that kicks off this evening, Mbogo said that they have enough officers drawn from various arms of the government including prisons to enforce the directive.

Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu who also chairs the committee on disaster management in the county assembly said that current situation called for painful decisions.