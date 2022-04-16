Matatus set to increase fares following fuel price hike

Matatu owners and operators in the country are planning to increase bus fare over high fuel prices.

Speaking in Meru town, Chairperson of the Association of Matatu Operators, Jimal Ibrahim, said the fare will be increased by 20 percent.

Ibrahim said move was unfortunate as Kenyans are still struggling with the high cost of living, but that they too in the matatu industry must have a way of living.

He said several operators are now unable to service their loans, which has seen some of them lose their matatus to credit facilities such as banks.

He urged the government to carry out a crackdown on petrol stations which are selling fuel at a higher cost than the set price.

Festors Mwiti the Chairman Matatu owners Meru County said they were in agreement that the bus fare will be raised by all the matatu saccos as the cost of fuel has gone very high.

Mwiti said some people are unable to service their vehicle loans, a thing which has seen some of the people lose their matatus to these credit facilities such as banks.

He urged the government also to monitor some of the petrol stations adding that some stations were selling fuel at a higher cost than what the petroleum regulation authority ordered.

Wanja Karuku the vice chairperson Meru Nissan Sacco said as matatu owners they were suffering due to high cost of fuel.

She urged ladies to venture into matatu business adding that if the government can consider uplifting the matatu industry then matatu owners will enjoy the industry.