Match officials endurance test comes to an end

Curtains have come down on a four-day Physical Endurance Test (PET) training on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Kericho County.

The training exercise, which kicked off on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, saw the match officials taken through endurance and agility drills to test their physical ability as well as medical tests to ascertain their fitness to officiate the league matches.

FKF Deputy President Doris Petra emphasized the importance of the capacity building of our match officials and urged more women to take advantage of the opportunities set up for them by the Federation.

“Capacity building of our match officials is still a key pillar in our football development agenda, for this reason, we continuously strive to hold quarterly referee’s training and PET’s.” said Doris Petra.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



” I still do urge women to take advantage of the opportunities set in place for them by the Federation, be it in officiating or playing.” She added.

510 referees and match commissioners took part in the Physical Endurance test training in Kericho county.

Tell Us What You Think