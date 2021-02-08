Mathare United narrowly edge out Nzoia, Ulinzi and  Western Stima share spoils

Mathare United registered their first win in four league matches after beating Nzoia Fc 1-0 in Football Kenya Federation Premier league match played Monday at Moi, Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi.

James Kinyanjui scored the all important goal after 55 minutes heading home a Tyson Otieno’s inviting aerial ball.

The loss condemned Nzoia to their 4th defeat this season leaving them 11th on the standings while Mathare United registered only their second win in eight matches to move to 16th place.

Mathare’s last win came against bottom club Zoo Fc in January. Mathare United faces Kariobangi Sharks this Wednesday in their next league match.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nzoia will be in action on February 20th against KCB FC.

Western Stima rally to hold Ulinzi

Western Stima came from behind to snatch a point against Ulinzi after both teams played to a 2-2 draw at Kericho Green Stadium,Kericho.

Oscar Wamalwa scored Ulinzi’s first goal after 14 minutes.

Baron Oketch leveled for Stima in the 46th minute through a penalty awarded after Bonaventure Muchika brought down Michael karanor in the box.

Elvis Nandwa restored Ulinzi’s Lead with quarter an hour to go.

Substitute Mbaruku Mohammed equalized for Stima with 8 minutes to play to help his team walk away with the crucial point key in the relegation fight.

Following the draw Ulinzi remains 8th on the standings with 14 points while Western Stima lies 17th.

Tell Us What You Think