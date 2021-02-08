Mathare United narrowly edge out Nzoia, Ulinzi and  Western Stima share spoils


James Kinyanjui celebrates after scoring Mathare United's goal against Nzoia Sugar at Moi,Kasarani Stadium. PIC:COURTESY

 

Mathare United registered their first win in four league matches after beating Nzoia Fc 1-0 in Football Kenya Federation Premier league match played  Monday at Moi, Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

James Kinyanjui scored the all important goal after 55 minutes heading home a Tyson Otieno’s inviting aerial ball.

The loss condemned Nzoia to their 4th defeat this season  leaving them 11th on the standings  while Mathare United registered only their second win in eight matches to move to 16th place.

Also Read  AK relay series culminates,focus shifts to national trials

Mathare’s last win came against bottom club  Zoo Fc in January. Mathare United faces  Kariobangi Sharks this  Wednesday in their next league match.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Nzoia will be in action on February 20th against KCB FC.

Also Read  Mali and Morocco face off in CHAN final

Western Stima rally to hold Ulinzi

Western Stima came from behind to snatch a point against Ulinzi after both teams played to a 2-2 draw at  Kericho Green Stadium,Kericho.

 

Ulinzi Stars FC drew 2-2 with Western Stima .

 

Oscar Wamalwa scored Ulinzi’s first goal after 14 minutes.

Baron Oketch leveled for Stima in the 46th minute through a penalty awarded after Bonaventure Muchika brought down Michael karanor in the box.

Also Read  Sports Ministry, Moi University And AADC reveal joint plans to establish athletics development centre

Elvis Nandwa restored Ulinzi’s Lead with quarter an hour to go.

Substitute Mbaruku Mohammed equalized for Stima with 8 minutes to play to help his team walk away with the crucial point key in the relegation fight.

Following the draw Ulinzi remains 8th on the standings with 14 points while Western Stima  lies 17th.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR