Mathare United undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of opener

Kenya Premier League side Mathare United underwent a Covid-19 testing at their training grounds ahead of their first match of the season.

Mathare who are among the sides who refused to append their signature to the broadcasting deal and, had been kicked out of the league, were offered a relief when the Sports and Disputes Tribunal(SDT) reinstated them back to the league.

They however, hadn’t been included in any league assignment until recently when matchday 7, fixtures were released.

Veteran coach Salim Ali who is in charge of Mathare United will hope for a better season opener on the 9th of January 2021, as they take on Sofapaka in Wundanyi, Taita-Taveta County.

