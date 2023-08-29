Mathari Hospital receives three Cummins generators

Cummins Car and General has delivered three giant Cummins generators, 220 KVA ,350 KVA and 450 KVA to the Ministry of Health which will be installed at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital to provide electricity for the Hospital and the administration offices during power failure moments.

The generators were handed over by Immaculate Murugi, the Company’s Business

Development Manager Government Liason and Eric Sangoro the General Manager to Margaret Nduku Kyatu a Medical Engineering Technologist from the Hospital and Engineer Joel Nadebu, a Senior Electrical Engineer from the Ministry of public works and Anthony Maina the Contractor.

Immaculate Murugi said, “Frequent power supply interruptions have resulted in requests by our customers in the East African region for Cummins diesel generators which are suitable for hospitals, factories, offices, homes, and shops. The after sale service we provide has made the product popular in the region”.

Erick Sangoro said, “Car and General is the master distributor for Cummins generators, engines and parts in Kenya, Burundi, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.”

“We have been distributing Cummins Power Generation equipment since 2003 and have

maintained very high technical standard in servicing the diesel engines and generators.

This has reduced downtime for our customers and improved their businesses.”

Cummins Car and General Business Development Manager Government Liason Immaculate Murugi (left),the General Manager Erick Sangoro (second left),Mathari National and Referral Hospital Medical Engineering Technologist Margaret Nduku Kyatu(center), Anthony Maina (second right), Contractor and Joel Nadebu (right), a Senior Electrical Engineer from the Ministry of Public Works during the inspection and delivery of three Cummins diesel generators purchased by the Ministry of Health for the Hospital.