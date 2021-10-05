Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital set for facelift

by Christine Muchira
SourceChristine Muchira
Tags
KAGWE- MATHARI FACELIFT

The Government is committed to undertake a facelift of the Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Speaking during a visit to the hospital earlier Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary said the facility will benefit from dedicated resources to ensure it occupies its rightful place as the premier teaching and referral hospital that it is supposed to be.

We as a Ministry and the Government at large appreciate the work you do to serve some of the most vulnerable members of the society. Mental health patients are some of the most vulnerable members of society whose wellness is compromised by their status and need support.” Said the health CS.

While addressing hospital staff, the Cabinet Secretary lauded efforts of all workers at the facility. “I urge you not to be discouraged even when things seem so difficult. God will reward you for your selfless efforts,” observed Kagwe.

During the visit, the health CS witnessed the vaccination of patients and members of the public at the facility as part of the National accelerated vaccination campaign which was launched last week.

The CS was accompanied by his interior counterpart Dr Fred Matiang’i who said the maximum-security unit at the facility which attends to inmates with mental conditions will also receive a facelift.

The maximum-security unit was established in 1978 and has hardly benefitted from an upgrade.

CS Matiang’i lauded the efforts of the hospital staff in ensuring that all the inmates at the facility have been vaccinated against Covid-19 disease.

  

Latest posts

Uhuru applauds Young Scientists Kenya for equipping youth with modern technological skills

Christine Muchira

Parliament seeks to form tribunal as Landlord and Tenant Bill gains momentum

Claire Wanja

NPSC commences disciplinary hearing for two senior police officers

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More