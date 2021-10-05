The Government is committed to undertake a facelift of the Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Speaking during a visit to the hospital earlier Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary said the facility will benefit from dedicated resources to ensure it occupies its rightful place as the premier teaching and referral hospital that it is supposed to be.

The Government is committed to undertake a much-deserved facelift of the Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital to ensure it occupies its rightful place as the premier teaching & referral hospital, Health CS Sen. Mutahi Kagwe said on Tuesday during a tour of the facility. pic.twitter.com/hcXX9r5QBZ — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 5, 2021

“We as a Ministry and the Government at large appreciate the work you do to serve some of the most vulnerable members of the society. Mental health patients are some of the most vulnerable members of society whose wellness is compromised by their status and need support.” Said the health CS.

While addressing hospital staff, the Cabinet Secretary lauded efforts of all workers at the facility. “I urge you not to be discouraged even when things seem so difficult. God will reward you for your selfless efforts,” observed Kagwe.

During the visit, the health CS witnessed the vaccination of patients and members of the public at the facility as part of the National accelerated vaccination campaign which was launched last week.