Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua arrested, grilled by DCI

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua was on Monday evening arrested and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning over alleged corruption.

The legislator has been under the radar of investigative agencies over Ksh12.5 in his bank accounts believed to have been siphoned from public funds.

Rigathi is suspected to have used proxies to fraudulently secure tenders using 22 companies with him as the beneficiary.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) has been probing money laundering and graft claims against the MP who is a brother to the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

Some of his bank accounts have been frozen with ARA declaring that the funds were proceeds of crime involving public funds.

The suspicious monies whose source still remains unclear were reportedly wired to his accounts between 2013 and 2020.

What is more puzzling is how the MP solely managed to win tenders in various county government, State agencies, and ministries.

ARA argues that on March 30, it received information into suspected complex money laundering schemes and proceeds of crime involving public funds from the Lands Ministry, State Department for Special Planning, Ministry of Health, Bungoma County government, Mathira Constituency Development Funds, Nyeri County government and National Irrigation Board.

Investigations by the agency established that on diverse dates between 2013 and 2020, Gachagua’s three personal accounts conducted series of huge suspicious debit transactions amounting to Sh7,330,011,256 and total credit of Sh12,530,784,485 reasonably suspected to have been acquired from proceeds of crime.

Some of his accounts are held at Rafiki Microfinance bank under his name.

Rigathi has maintained his innocence claiming he earned his money through hard work.

“We cannot criminalize hard work. I have been in business for the last 20 years since I left the civil service” the MP said in a recent interview.

He termed the probe as witch-hunt and a scheme meant to harass him because of his political stand.