Matiang’i announces disarmament drive in Northern Kenya

The government is set to embark on a disarmament operation to end rising insecurity in Northern Kenya.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the aggressive exercise to start soon will be sustained until all illegal weapons are mopped up in North Eastern and North Rift regions.

Addressing journalists Tuesday at KICD after a meeting with leaders from Isiolo, Garissa, and Wajir counties on security, the CS said volatile regions will be targeted and more resources deployed to address rising insecurity along the borders with an aim of bringing to book criminals who have been terrorizing innocent residents and stem attacks on security officers.

“We are now conducting an audit of the National Police Reservists in Kapedo as directed by the President. We will soon begin a very aggressive exercise of disarmament. It is possible that in some parts of our country like that one we have more arms that are in wrong hands” he said.

He put on notice leaders from the affected regions whom he partly blamed for inflaming inter-communal clashes, especially towards the electioneering period.

CS Matiang'i: We are going to act very decisively. We'll make sure that those who are involved (Kapedo killings) are facilitated to meet with the law. By the time we are done, it will be a story to be told in generations to come when there will be no violence in that place. ^RW pic.twitter.com/tUyQ4TzlUP — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 19, 2021

“We have people to manage. We have a country to lead. We must remember we are a family,” he added.

He warned that the government will not tolerate the continuous attacks against security personnel in Kapedo area, maintaining that the bandit attack that led to the killing of a GSU officer was premeditated.

“We are in hot pursuit of some people including leaders. It cannot happen that you murder security officers under the disguise of cattle rustling. We will collect every one of them including leaders,” he warned.

The CS who was flanked by governors and legislators from the counties said his ministry in collaboration with the Communications Authority of Kenya is probing FM stations on claims of spreading hate and anti-peace propaganda.

He further directed chiefs to serve within the administrative units assigned to them warning that those overstepping jurisdictional boundaries will face the sack.

He thanked the leaders for their commitment to bring peace along their borders.

He said a security operation that is underway in Kapedo will continue until the attackers are brought to book and normalcy returns.

Two officers were injured during the Saturday afternoon ambush.