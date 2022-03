Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i maintains the ongoing countrywide crackdown targeting bodaboda is not ill intended but meant to bring sanity in the sector. Dr. Matiang’i has asked politicians not to politicize the issue but instead provide solutions on how to improve the sector. The crackdown implemented following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s has seen approximately 3000 motorcycles confiscated across the country. Zainab Said reports.

