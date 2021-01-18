Matiangi condemns Kapedo attack, security operation underway

A massive security operation is underway in the infamous Kapedo area in Turkana county to flush out bandits who killed a General Service Unit officer.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi condemned the Saturday heinous attack on the security officers who were on a routine security mission in the area. Emadau Temako, the GSU Deputy Operations Director died while two others are nursing injuries.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Monday, Matiangi said the premeditated, cold-blooded incident took place between Kapedo and Chemolingot in Baringo County at Amaya center at 4:30 pm.

The attack followed a ritualised oath-taking ceremony administered by traditional leaders.

“Initial investigations reveal that the ambush took place against the backdrop of a ritual ceremony in which organized bandits were intentionally charged and adjured by some traditional leaders in a form of cultural ceremony” he revealed.

The CS regretted the many lives of security officers and residents lost in efforts to restore peace in the volatile region vowing that the authorities will not rest until the culprits are brought to book.

“The Inspector-General of the National Police Service has since launched an unprecedented operation in the area, and we will not relent until all the perpetrators, including the elders who administered the oath and sent off the killers, are surrendered and brought to justice. This operation will be extensive and sustained as we meticulously comb through every nook and cranny in the area until we find the last criminal” Matiangi said in a statement.

He further blamed local leaders for sabotaging efforts by the government to find a lasting solution to the persistent conflict pitting the communities.

“It is extremely unfortunate that extraordinary efforts to find a lasting solution to the security challenges and breakdowns in peace between the Pokot and Turkana communities continue to face serious resistance from leaders, who have been patronizing the deadly attacks in pursuit of criminal and selfish interests”.

He appealed to members of the public to work closely with the security officers to end the unrest.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones of the gallant officers, who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect the nation”.

Tension has been high along the Baringo-Turkana border since the attack.

The ambush comes barely a week after a middle-aged man was killed by bandits who attacked Kapedo following the theft of hundreds of livestock from a neighbouring community.