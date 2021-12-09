Matiang’i declares Monday a public holiday

The government has declared Monday, December 13, a public holiday.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, stated that since Jamhuri Day will fall on Sunday, December 12, the government will hold the celebrations on the said day but the country will have a holiday on Monday in line with the Constitution.

Matiang’i noted that this will be in line with the provisions of Sections 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110).

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 13th December 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Jamhuri Day falling on Sunday 12th December 2021,” read the statement.

The CS encouraged all citizens to honour and celebrate this day in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country.

“This day bears profound historical significance as it marks the attainment of Kenya’s independence and the birth of the Republic. All citizens are encouraged to honour and celebrate this day in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country,” said Matiang’i.