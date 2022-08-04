Matiang’i declares Tuesday public holiday to allow Kenyans to vote

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday, August 9 2022 as a public holiday.

In a gazette notice dated 29th July, Matiang’i said the holiday was declared to allow Kenyans to participate in the General Election.

“It is notified for information to the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, pursuant to and in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (4) of the Public Holidays Act, read together with Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, declares Tuesday, 9th August, 2022, as a public holiday to afford the people of Kenya the opportunity to participate in the 2022 general elections of Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies and County Governors,” read the notice.

On Aug. 9, 2022, Kenyan voters will elect the president and deputy president, county governors and running mates, members of the Senate, representatives of the National Assembly (including women county representatives) and members of County Assemblies.

This year, voting will be held across an estimated 46,232 polling stations and around 22.1 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes.

This election will be the country’s sixth set of general elections since the end of the one-party state in 1991 and the third set of general elections under the 2010 Constitution.