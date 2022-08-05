Matiang’i: Gov’t has no intention of interfering with polls

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I Government has denied reports of attempts to manipulate the elections which are slated for next week Tuesday.

Speaking to the media Friday, CS Matiang’I said that the government also had no intention of interfering with facilities and utilities that support the conduct of the general elections.

“We will not shut down the Internet or disrupt power supply. There is no policy or intention to engage in any voter suppression campaigns,” he said.

This comes after Deputy President William Ruto accused the government of plotting to use chiefs and their assistants to disrupt the August 9 polls by causing mayhem on the voting day.

The Deputy President also accused the Interior CS and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and National Government Administrative Officers in the Rift Valley region of holding and hosting in illegal meetings whose agenda is to plan and provoke ethnic tensions in the Rift Valley region.

Ruto also added that the Government, through the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), were planning to interfere with the conduct of the General Elections by disrupting the communication networks and electricity supply.

CS Matiang’I denied the allegations by DP Ruto saying the Government is run through established and well-known structures and accountability channels.

“As a senior member of the same Government, His Excellency the Deputy President ought to know and manifest an understanding of how Government’s decisions are arrived at and executed,” said CS Matiang’i.

“Those working in the Government are bound by the edicts and practice of collective responsibility,” he added.

He reiterated government’s commitment to support the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct and deliver free and fair elections by ensuring it has the requisite resources to undertake its sole mandate.