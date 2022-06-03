Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has attributed the completion of many public

projects on time to the reorganisation of the government that established inclusive coordination committees.

He said the Executive Order No 1 of 2019 issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta that created the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICCC) and other decentralized committees, had cut out the bureaucracy that hampered projects

progress.

The Executive Order also created a technical implementation committee comprising of Principal Secretaries and regional and county committees chaired by Regional and County

commissioners respectively.

Addressing members of the Rotary Club, Lang’ata branch, the CS revealed that the NDICCC had largely cut out bureaucracy behind the delay of many government projects.

“When the President created the NDICCC, he said the greatest challenge to development is bureaucracy. As a result of sitting together as Cabinet Secretaries and working in an interagency manner, we cut down the bureaucratic bottlenecks down to zero,” he said.

He also noted that the team has sealed loopholes for kickbacks and theft of public funds orchestrated through collusion and unjustified variance of project budgets.

Consequently, several projects that had stalled for years have been unlocked and completed while others have been fast-tracked and are ongoing.

The new structure has also significantly reduced payments in penalties and liabilities to taxpayers from idling of equipment and costs incurred from extension of project contract

period.