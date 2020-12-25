Matiang’i lauds law enforcement agencies, assures Kenyans of security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has expressed his satisfaction over the performance of law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order smoothly across the country during this period of festivities.

Matiang’i made the remarks when he joined police officers across various police stations in Nairobi as part of Christmas celebrations where he disclosed that the country has not experienced a single incident of insecurity due to commitment exhibited by the men and women in uniform.

“I want to thank our security sector colleagues. All the teams we have are working very hard. IG (referring to Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai), you can confirm that since last night we haven’t received any security incident report from across the country.” The CS said

“I want to assure Kenyans that we are properly deployed on the ground. We have coloured this country in uniform to ensure that Kenyans enjoy their Christmas without any fear, or intimidation and enjoy full security.” IG Mutyambai said in affirmation

Matiang’i noted that this level of devotion by the uniformed services personnel is the reason why members of the public are able to go about their normal business especially during Christmas without fear.

“Our brothers and sisters are at work while you are going out, having party with your family and so on, but they are here, their families are at home, it takes commitment and sacrifice and we thank our security sector colleagues for this level of commitment.” Matiang’i said

While giving an explanation about the current tradition where the CS and his team visits officers in police stations during Christmas, Matiang’i disclosed it was important to “thank my colleagues in the security sector. The work that we do is such that we have to enjoy Christmas in uniform, we have to be here. We join you so you can see that we appreciate what you do.”

According to the CS, the multi-agency team that the president demanded be put in place is fully operational and working well. He disclosed that he receives intelligence in real time, and that the department is able to deploy teams in real time to any incident across the country.

“I want to urge my fellow Kenyans to go about this festive season peacefully, respecting the law, and cooperating with our security teams across the country.”

Amid the calm, Matiang’i was however quick to urge Kenyans to remain vigilant. He said those especially travelling in some of the identified troubled spots should be on the lookout.

“As you travel around please be alert, if you notice anything, let us know immediately. Go to your nearest police station or to a nearest security person you meet.” He said