Matiang’i leads Govt officials in signing late Kibaki’s condolence book

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i Tuesday led Senior Government Officials in signing a condolence book at Harambee House to celebrate the life of the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

The body of the late former President is currently lying in state at Parliament Buildings to given Kenyans a chance to view it before the Saturday burial at his Othaya home.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangí kicked off the exercise at Harambee House followed by Head of Public service Joseph Kinyua then Interior Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe led former Health Ministry officials who worked with the late President Emilio Mwai Kibaki when he was the Minister for Health in the signing of the condolence book at Afya House, Nairobi.

Kagwe said the former President achieved a lot as the Minister for Health during his tenure from 1988 to 1991.

In Embu, Eastern Regional Commissioner, Evans Achoki while signing the condolence book remembered the late President as the one who visualized the Vision 2030 development blueprint that has set the country’s journey to prosperity.

He said it is the President Kibaki who started the Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) which is credited for turning around development in rural Kenya.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said Kibaki worked with technocrats and established a robust structure that subjected the civil service to rigorous performance measurements and public perception tests which attracted and retained men and women of quality.

Western Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru led the area residents in paying tribute to the late former president Mwai Kibaki

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata described the late president as a selfless man who strived for the development of the country during his ten year reign which he termed the golden decade.