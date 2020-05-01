Matiang’i, Mutyambai laud volunteers offering support to police

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, has Friday lauded the selfless efforts of three ladies who have volunteered to offer support to police officers manning a security checkpoint in Tala, Kangundo.

Speaking while on an inspection of various security checkpoints around the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Dr Matiang’i, thanked the ladies; saying their actions exemplify the very best of Kenya.

He challenged other Kenyans to emulate the acts of the three ladies in enhancing the much-needed synergy between citizens and security organs.

Speaking at the same time, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, said the National Police Service was grateful for the efforts by the three ladies adding that it serves as great encouragement for the service to continue working for Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ladies, who have been using their resources to feed these officers for the last three weeks, said they are pleased to volunteer their services towards the initiative as a way of chipping into the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

They thanked the Government at all levels for the support they have given them to allow them to continue offering the service to the police officers.