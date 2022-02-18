Matiang’i orders arrest of Tot High School Principal after bandit attack

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered the arrest of Tot High School Principal for allowing the school bus to operate past 6.30 pm on Thursday.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete on Friday, the CS said the attack could have been prevented if the school bus operated under the stipulated hours.

“The Tot High School attack ought not to have happened in the first place. The school was in violation of Government policy of moving children beyond 6.00 PM,” he said.

“In an area where we have an operation it is much more important that we are more careful about the responsibility we have about the safety of our children,” he added.

The CS warned school heads against violating the 6.30 PM school buses policy saying the safety of children should be the first priority in any scenario.

“These rules are not placed just for the sake of it. They are there because we want to keep our children safe wherever they are,” he stated

A driver, two teachers and 13 students were attacked on the Arrror-Mogil road at Kerio Valley in Elgeyo Marakwet County at 10.30 pm on Thursday.

Police Commander Patrick Lumumba confirmed the death of the driver assigned to the bus while the other victims are still recuperating at the Kapsowar Mission Hospital.