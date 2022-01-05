Matiang’i orders dusk-to-dawn curfew in parts of Lamu County

The National Security Council has ordered a thirty –day dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Lamu County over insecurity incidents that has left seven people dead.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I Wednesday declared the troubled parts of Lamu County as Disturbed Areas. The curfew will be in effective Wednesday January 5 th, 2022.

“In accordance with Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the National Security Council has declared the following parts of Lamu County as Disturbed Areas and ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew for a period of Thirty (30) days effective Wednesday January 5 th, 2022,” he said.

The affected areas include; Lamu West Sub County a) Mukunumbi Division i) Majembeni location ii) Ndamwe Location iii) Mkunumbi Location, Witu Division i) Pandanguo Location ii) Binde Warinde location 2 iii) Witu location iv) Hamasi Location, Mpeketoni Division i) Bomani Location ii) Pongwe Location iii) Mpeketoni Location iv) Bahari Location v) Mapenya Location, Lamu Central Subcounty a) Hindi Division i) Hindi location.

This comes after incidences of criminal attacks led to the loss of seven innocent lives in Widho Sub-location, Majembeni Location of Lamu County.

The attacks have also occasioned the destruction of private property and unsettled residents in the affected and surrounding areas.

The National Security Council has also directed for the immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team to mop-up illegal firearms and activities in the affected areas.

“Residents in the Disturbed Areas are requested to cooperate with the Security agencies and to share information on suspicious persons and activities,” said CS Matiang’i.