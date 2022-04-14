Matiang’i orders more security checks for Easter holidays 

ByChristine Muchira
Tags
EASTER HOLIDAY MATIANGI SECURITY

Security across the country has been heightened ahead of the Easter holiday celebrations. 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said Police officers have been strategically  deployed and thorough screening ordered in airports, SGR stations, places of worships and  other crowded places across the country.  

“We have deployed increased resources, especially during this month of Ramadhan and during  this Easter weekend; we are going to remain in that state of alert into the foreseeable future,”  he said.  

The country has experienced some of the worst terror attacks around the Easter season  including the Garissa University attack on April 2, 2015 that claimed 148 lives.  

The CS said the extra vigilance measures were a necessity that was likely to be inconveniencing  to commuters and worshippers and urged for compliance and cooperation. 

He said, “You may be inconvenienced at the airports, the SGR stations, and at our ports of  entry and exit because we will be a bit strict in our security checks and screening. It’s all  because we want to make sure that you are safe and secure.” 

He appealed for more vigilance and caution among citizens especially in crowded places saying  personal and collective responsibility was critical in neutralizing terror threats. 

Information-sharing, international cooperation at border security checks and involvement of  the Nyumba Kumi initiative will also be stepped up according to the CS.  

He was speaking at the General Motors East Africa during the flagging off of 170 Isuzu D Max double cab pickups for use by Deputy County Commissioners across the country. 

The vehicles were acquired through the government’s motor vehicle leasing programme, which  is part of security reforms aimed at enhancing the sector’s operational and logistical capacity. 

The CS said every county will receive at least four Isuzu D-Max pickup trucks to improve  mobility of government administrators and ease of service delivery. 

“Under this programme, every county commissioner has a brand-new vehicle, and we have  allocated each one of them two additional vehicles to deploy their Assistant County  Commissioners when necessary. So, there will be no excuse why we cannot go to wananchi  wherever they are and meet them and provide services to them.  

The vehicles will also come in handy in boosting the coordination of security and peace  building activities around the General Election.  

They will also be deployed in the combat of the recently declared security threats of resurgence  in HIV infections, Gender-Based Violence and teenage pregnancies.  

Under the leasing program, General Motors (Isuzu) will avail 345 pickups to the Ministry of  Interior. So far it has delivered 131 vehicles comprising 80 station wagons and several pickups  and buses.  

The entire contract is about 514 vehicles valued at about Kshs. 4.6 billion. 

GM Managing Director Rita Kavashe said the government insistence on 100% locally  assembled vehicles for the lease program had created at least 120 jobs in the firm.  

The company has also partnered with the Meru Institute of Technology for tailored engineering  and fabricating courses and launched an advanced scholarship program for its staff to support  more local assembling of its franchise.

  

Latest posts

Prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene up by Ksh 9.90

Christine Muchira

Delays mar Embu UDA nominations

Muraya Kamunde

UDA says party ballot papers are tamper-proof

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More