Matiangi orders security for women candidates, dismisses resignation calls

The Government has instructed County Commissioners and grassroots administrators to prioritize the security of women aspirants in elections.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said special attention will be given to women aspirants and specifically their protection against any form of intimidation or violence.

He instructed County Commissioners and other National Government Administration Officials (NGAOs) to create a database of all female aspirants and to map out their security needs.

Each administrator will be expected to beef up women candidates’ security needs against violence and harassment as the Government deliberately seeks to boost compliance with the one-third gender rule on elected leaders.

“The maturity of our democracy will be tested on the level of participation of every voter and aspirant in the elections, including women and the vulnerable population,” Dr. Matiang’i said.

The CS spoke after commissioning the construction of Limuru Sub-county Police Headquarters.

Reacting to calls for his resignation for alleged partisanship, Dr Matiangi said he is unbothered by the criticism from politicians and will not respond to personal attacks.

He said those calling for his resignation intended to distract him and security officers from executing their responsibilities of ensuring the protection for all stakeholders.

He also defended himself and ICT CS Joe Mucheru from allegations of interfering with the mandate of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying they were only creating the right environment for the electoral body to discharge its duties in line with their official dockets.

“We, in the security sector, do not conduct elections – that is the mandate of the IEBC, and our work to support the Commission by providing security.”

Dr. Matiang’i said he would not be provoked into engaging his detractors in cheap rhetoric and urged government administrators to focus on assigned duties without undue pressure from politicians.

“Don’t be intimidated by threats. You are only answerable and accountable to the people of Kenya, and your job is to uphold the zero tolerance policy on those who encourage political intolerance,” he said.

He later commissioned construction of Munanda-ini Police Post in Bibirioni, Thigio Police Station in Ndeiya, and the headquarters for the newly-created Ndeiya Sub-county.

He was hosted by Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, who is the chair of the National Administration and Security Committee of the National Assembly. Members of Parliament Hon. Edward Kaunya (Teso North), Hon. Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Hon. Tecla Tum (Nandi), and Nominated MP Halima Mucheke were among a host of leaders present.