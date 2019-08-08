Matiang’i puts on notice criminal gangs

The Government will deal ruthlessly with individuals trying to mobilize outlawed criminal gangs in the country for selfish interests.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i Thursday warned that the government has a responsibility to protect the lives of Kenyans and would not condone anybody trying to revive the gangs.

Speaking to national government administrators from Nyeri County at PCEA church hall in Nyeri town, Matiang’i noted that the gangs were used to terrorize innocent Kenyans.

The CS said that investigation into the recent attack on civilians by a gang in Mombasa was underway to establish who was fronting the criminal group warning those found culpable would face the full force of the law.

He directed chiefs and their assistants in the area to be at the forefront in detecting emerging illegal groups and pass the information to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

The CS at the same time cautioned politicians that they would not be spared if found funding and mobilizing the gangs for political gains.

He said the revival of the gangs was not only confined to the central region but was also in other parts of the country which the government would deal with ruthlessly.

“You can do as much politics as you want but not to terrorize the public,” Matiangi warned politicians.

He affirmed that the government will act firm and decisively to deter criminals adding that it is prepared to deal with rising cases of insecurity around the country.

“We are going to apply pressure, let us do our work as we will not play around with the security of our people”, Matiangi stated.

The CS also disclosed that the government has intelligence that indicates a group of youths from Nyeri County are returning from Somalia where they were radicalized.

“Let us be on the lookout, police are tracing some movement in the rural areas such as Nyeri,” he said adding that unlike previous situations where terrorists targeted major cities (Nairobi and Mombasa), they have changed tactics and were penetrating rural areas.

He urged the residents to collaborate with security apparatus in identifying suspicious activities in their areas.

Speaking during the same occasion, Information, Communications and Technology CS Joe Mucheru who accompanied Matiang’i said the government has provided constituency innovation hubs to enable local youths to access online jobs.

He added that an electronic factory would be established at Dedan Kimathi University that would be making computers, Mobile phones among others and attract markets across Africa.