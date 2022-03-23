Matiangi says no hidden taxes in boda boda registration

The Government has no intention to raise taxes for boda boda operators.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said contrary to claims by critics, the drive to create a digital register of all operators is intended to instill order and rid the sector of criminals who have infiltrated it.

He defended the reforms as long overdue and urged the operators to cooperate in the exercise that hopes to make the sector safer and attractive to more investors.

“Reforming the border boda sector is a critical public policy decision that government has already made…The people who are in the sector are genuine Kenyans who are raising their families from this business. We don’t want them to be interfered with by criminals. We want to clean the sector so that it continues to thrive and succeed,” he said.

Speaking during a forum of boda boda officials drawn from all the 47 counties, the CS said the sub-sector was an important contributor to the country’s economy and therefore justified urgent reforms.

The CS directed all Regional Commissioners across the country to step up engagement with the Boda Boda leaders and communicate the value of the reforms to riders and operators.

He also instructed the RCs and CCs to ensure boda boda leaders attend security briefing meetings in their areas so that their concerns are factored in in the ongoing reforms.

The CS reproached leaders opposed to ordering the sub-sector, and urged the operators to reject incitement and exploitation especially during the electioneering season.

“After the COVID 19 pandemic, for us in Kenya, we are now dealing with the pandemic of lies and foul language by our politicians. They just wake up in the morning to drive around the country and lie. They actually say things they don’t know; because they don’t engage with public policy. Let us be responsible and reform the sector.”

Besides self-regulation, the Cabinet Secretary urged them to be ambassadors of peace during this period and advance political tolerance, which is a key pillar in Kenya’s democracy.

The forum was attended by ICT CS Joe Mucheru, NTSA Director General George Njao, and Boda Boda Association of Kenya (BAK) national chair Kevin Mubadi.