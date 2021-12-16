Matiang’i unapologetic about his support for ‘Handshake’

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has strongly defended his decision to rally behind the coming together of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Matiang’i says he has no regrets over this move given that the closing of ranks by the two has been of great benefit to the country. He says every well-meaning citizen must support efforts being made to unite the country.

According to the Interior CS, the ‘Handshake’ brought stability to the country that has made it possible for the government to implement numerous development projects that are beneficial to Kenyans.

“I personally support the handshake both as a presidential undertaking and because of its evident benefits to the country and I, therefore, have no apologies to make,” He said

The CS who was in Nyakach, Kisumu County noted that the security environment, for instance, has hugely benefited from the handshake by calming the country.

And owing to its benefits, Matiang’i says all the chiefs, their assistants, and the entire National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) must actively support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s programs and projects including the handshake.

Matiang’i further indicated that his loyalty to President Kenyatta is unwavering for the reason that there can never be two centers of power. He insists that major development projects done in the last few years are purely courtesy of the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Anyone else taking credit for Government projects or claiming to have influenced major infrastructure development is a hypocrite and engaging in political conmanship,” He said in an apparent criticism of Deputy President William Ruto.

“Public officers must not associate with individuals pretending to be in government, to speak on behalf of the Government, but who are actively undermining it by campaigning against the President and his policies.” He charged

And as the country prepares for next year’s elections, the Interior CS has directed chiefs and assistant chiefs to prioritize delivery of 52,000 uncollected IDs in the Nyanza Region by 1st Jan 2022 to facilitate voter registration drive scheduled for early next year

He said the local administrators must actively reach out to youths who have attained 18 years and above but are yet to register for IDs ahead of the January exercise.