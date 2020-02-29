Matiang’i vows to dismantle organized criminal gangs countrywide

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has vowed that the government will dismantle all organized criminal gangs operating in the country.

Speaking during a security & development inspection tour of the Muranga County, a tough-talking Matiang’i warned that the government will not tolerate individuals willfully breaching law and order for the detriment of peace-loving citizens.

He further promised to deal decisively with substance abuse with the CS maintaining that the state will use all resources at its disposal to safeguard life and property of all Kenyans.

Elsewhere, authorities in Mombasa have enhanced security within Kisauni Sub-County in the wake of an attack by a machete-wielding gang that left 10 people injured.

Mombasa county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo says they have placed 132 persons on the police watch list as the war on criminal gangs operating in the region intensifies.

Kityo is, however, urging parents and guardians to play a more proactive role in ongoing efforts aimed at tackling the challenge of illegal drugs and criminal gangs.