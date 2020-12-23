Matiang’i warns police against “inexcusable misconduct”, terms reforms journey unstoppable

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’I has yet again warned that bad behaviour within the police service is unacceptable. The CS reiterating that a number of offences attributed to some of the law enforcement officers cannot be tolerated.

He disclosed that countless cases have been brought to his attention by wananchi. And he undertook to ensure that “where mistakes have been committed, whether within our ranks or by the civilian population, we will be guided by law and act accordingly.”

“We will be objective and balanced looking at the facts in that particular case, and we will go the direction the investigations will point us.” Dr. Matiang’i said,

He cited a recent case in Kisii County where police officers are accused of killing a man for violating curfew guidelines, which described as “very unfortunate.”

The CS said a team of officers from agencies, including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), is investigating it.

“A report will be out in three days, and the recommendations will be effected immediately.” The CS vowed

“We have Service Standing Orders that prescribe how we do our work, and I can tell you 99 percent of our officers are decent people committed to their work. When one of us makes a mistake, it should not be a basis upon which we condemn the entire Service,” the CS added.

Speaking during a visit of RDU officers at the National Police Service College in Embakasi, Dr. Matiang’i however called on Kenyans to appreciate the life-threatening situations the officers have to deal with on a daily basis just to keep the country safe.

“These are our brothers and sisters; they are working very hard, sometimes under very difficult circumstances. They always run towards danger when we run away from it. They risk their lives for us.” He said

“Even during this Christmas season, many of these wonderful people are going to be in dangerous spots, away from their families while we spend time with our families. Pray for them,” The CS added.

The Interior CS reminded members of the public that their civil liberties and rights are protected by the Constitution, and urged them to channel complaints objectively for a solution to be found amicably.

He noted that the Anonymous Reporting Information System (ARIS) was established for civilians to volunteer information that will help keep police officers in check.

Matiang’i discouraged members of the public against what he termed as violence and blanket condemnation against the law enforcers.

“Ganging up to go and attack a police station is neither wisdom nor fair behaviour. If there are mistakes, we have a well-structured system in place. If you feel that you have been treated unfairly or aggrieved, just go straight and make a report to the officer in service for further action.” He said

The Cabinet Secretary also asked Kenyans to be wary of the coronavirus danger lurking everywhere and called for caution during this festive season. He urged them to exercise civic responsibility in adhering to the containment measures issued by the Ministry of Health and appealed for cooperation with the police in enforcement of the protocols.

He was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, Deputy Inspector General (APS), Noor Gabow, and the Secretary for Internal Security, Wilson Njega.