Shock as matron commits suicide within school compound

A matron at Mumbi Girls High School in Murang’a County was on Tuesday morning found dead in her house within the school compound.

The body of Joyce Mwinzi 56, was found dangling in the sitting room in what is suspected to be suicide.

The school’s principal Esther Wambugu said she last saw the matron a week ago as she was on leave but her husband kept calling colleagues asking for her whereabouts.

The husband got suspicious when Mrs Mwinzi failed to show up in their rural home in Gatanga as is the norm when on leave, prompting colleagues to looks for her.

The body was found hanging in her sitting room by the school’s groundsman and a librarian.

Area chief Charles Muna confirmed that police had launched investigations to establish the cause of death.

Township MCA who arrived at the school when the body was being taken by police decried the high numbers of suicide and murder cases and called on members of the public to always share their problems.

The Principal said the matron had worked at the school for 33 years and that she never showed any signs of depression or related illness.