Matukio ya Taifa: Maaskofu Wakatoliki wasihi serikali kuondoa vitabu potovu mashuleni

Baraza la maaskofu wakatoliki nchini (KCCB) linaitaka wizara ya elimu kuviondoa madukani vitabu vya gredi ya saba wanavyodai vinatoa elimu potovu inayokiuka maadili katika jamii.

