Matukio ya Taifa: Mazungumzo kati Kenya Kwanza na Azimio yaanza

KBC Digital
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Mazungumzo ya pandembili kati ya Kenya Kwanza na muungano wa Azimio la Umoja yameanza tena leo huku pande zote mbili za kisiasa zikiwabado hazijatoa ajenda za mkutanohuo.

