Matungu by-election to be held next year in March

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the Matungu by-elections will take place on March 4, 2021.

Matungu by-election comes following the death of MP Justus Murunga Makokha.

Murunga died on November 14, while being rushed to a hospital in Mumias, Kakamega County.

In a gazette notice published on Tuesday, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati further said wards such as Huruma in Uasin Gishu County, Hells Gate, and London both in Nakuru county, Kiamokama in Kisii, and Kitise/Kithuku in Makueni county will be holding by-elections on the same date.

Chebukati said he took the step after receiving a letter from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who declared the seat vacant.