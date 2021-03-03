Matungu: Mudavadi urges IEBC to act on bribery allegations

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission – IEBC to act on bribery allegations ahead of Thursday´s Matungu by-election.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday morning from his Sabatia home, Mudavadi alleged that some Kakamega County officials are spearheading the electoral process, contrary to the law.

He wants the Matungu by-election to be done in accordance with the law.

Mudavadi called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to urgently resolve the matter to allow a free and fair exercise.

He has said some have been appointed as temporary staff holding critical position in the transmission of the results.

He wants the situation rectified so that the exercise will reflect the will of the people.

Matungu has 62,386 voters who are expected to cast their ballot to elect their new member of parliament Thursday.

The seat was left vacant following the death of area MP Justus Murunga in November last year. There are 15 candidates eyeing the seat.