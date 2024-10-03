Mau Mau group in Narok opt for dialogue on DP impeachment

The Mau Mau Original Trust organisation in Narok County has called on President William Ruto to intervene and resolve the standoff between his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and the members of National assembly.

This is after 291 out of the 345 Members of Parliament appended their signatures to oust the deputy president on Tuesday.

Led by their chairman Daniel Kamau, the group said impeaching the deputy president would raise political temperature in the country and slow down development.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration, which Gachagua is part of, has a clear vision for the Kenyans and especially the low income earners, saying impeaching the deputy president would halt the clear vision.

Kamau advised the two top leaders to hold secret meetings and resolve their differences in private, as they await the 2027 general elections that are fast approaching.

“At this time, we want development, we do not want politics. Our leaders should find a better way of resolving their differences instead of washing their dirty linen in public,” he said.

Kamau also called on the deputy president to tone down and listen to his boss, the president, and humble himself as he helps him deliver the mission that he had promised to Kenyans.

Similar sentiments were made by church leaders led by Reverend Fred Lemama, who called on the National assembly to look for a better way of dealing with the issues raised against the deputy president and resolve them amicably.

He observed that impeaching the deputy president would destabilise ongoing national government development programmes as the politicians will embark on a campaign trail at the expense of development.

“We have seen many government projects being launched for construction by top government officials. However, we are worried that the projects implementation may be disrupted if the political temperature is high,” he said.

Reverend Lemama observed that the 2027 general elections were around the corner, saying the best way to deal with the issue at hand is to be patient and vote him out on the voting day.

The public participation forums on the impeachment motion will be held across the 47 counties and the members of the public are asked to submit their views to the National assembly by October 5, 2024.