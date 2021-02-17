Maureen will be debunking the perfect parenthood myth.

Come every Tuesday at 8:00p.m., model and lifestyle influencer Maureen Waititu will be on your TV screen. She is joining the Y254 family as a host for their new show, ‘The Nest’. Y254 is Kenya’s number one youth channel.

The Nest is a reality show that talks about matters parenting and the challenges that come with it. This isn’t Maureen’s first stint on TV. She was on Rembo TV a couple of months ago where she hosted a show called ‘Minji Minji’. On The Nest, Maureen will also be discussing discussing teenage pregnancies, conception and how to deal with the complications arising after the fact.

Maureen is encouraging anyone on the parenthood journey to reach out to her and the show to share their stories. “If you are a parent who has an extraordinary experience in the journey of becoming one and you’d love to share your story in order to inspire others, please feel free to reach out to me and I’ll be happy to listen to your story and have you on board and host you on the show with our incredible specialists as we come up with solutions to the issues that arise with parenthood.” She said on her Instagram page.

Watch The Nest every Tuesday, 8:00p.m. on Y254.

