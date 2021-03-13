Mavoko law courts closed after staffer succumbs to Covid

Another court has been closed down as the impact of the Covid-19 ccontinued to be felt in the Judiciary.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has announced the closure of the Mavoko law courts for 10 days after seven staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the seven succumbed to the virus. The positive cases were released after mass testing on 24 staffers.

“Seven members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 and have gone into quarantine pursuant to Ministry of Health protocols. We have unfortunately lost one of these seven. On behalf of the Judiciary family, and on my own behalf, I express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his colleagues inthe Judiciary” she said.

During the period of closure, all urgent matters for Mavoko Law Courts will be handled by Machakos Law Courts.

Mwilu said the Judiciary is closely monitoring the situation at Kithimani Law Courts where, three out of 16 staffers, tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently under quarantine.

On Wednesday, the family division at the Milimani law courts was closed after three staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

Thika land courts was also shut down for 14 days a week ago after three staffers contracted the virus.

There are a total of 53 staffers and legal researchers, 10 attached students, two judicial officers and four judges in the Family Division.