A 68-year-old American National accused of being a serial paedophile was denied bail in two separate cases by different Magistrates at a court in Mavoko.

The suspect, Terry Ray Krieger Tuesday, faced fresh charges of seven counts of child sexual offenses barely 18 months after he was acquitted of similar charges having served 8 years of a 50-year jail term.

Terry Ray Krieger aka “Guka Terry” who has been in police custody since the 10th of November 2023 was Tuesday morning arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Barbra Ojoo for the mentioning of a case in which he is accused of sexual assault.

The trial Magistrate declined to grant him bail after the prosecution argued he was a flight risk and was in the country illegally.

The Magistrate set the bond application hearing for 30th November 2023 and the pre-trial hearing will begin on 22nd February 2024.

After his date with the 1st court, Krieger would later be arraigned before senior resident Magistrate Ms Mary Gitau where he was charged afresh with six counts including sexual assault, being in the country illegally, child pornography, benefiting from child prostitution, promoting sexual offense to a child and Child abuse contrary to children act.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and the case was set for mention on the 24th of January 2024.

This is not the first time Krieger has had a brush with the law. He first came into the limelight 10 years ago in 2013 accused of his involvement in a child sexual abuse syndicate.

A year after he was arrested, in 2014, he was sentenced to 50 years in jail by Magistrate Joseph Karanja after he pleaded guilty to a charge of child pornography, he would only serve 8 years of the 50-year jail term before he appealed and was acquitted last year.

18 months after his acquittal he is back in the courts facing similar offenses.

Krieger has denied the charges and accused his enemies of bringing trampled-up charges against him.