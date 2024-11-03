Mavoko MP Patrick Makau vows to stay in Wiper despite ouster calls

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has called out a faction of Wiper Party members who have been agitating for his ouster from the party for holding a ‘different opinion’ from the party’s top organ in the recent impeachment of the former Deputy President.

There has been a push for the party’s disciplinary action against members who voted against the wishes of the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party in the recent impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

At least five members of the outfit defied the party’s call to vote against the impeachment motion.

They include Farah Maalim (Dadaab), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi), Charles Nguna (Mwingi West), and Robert Basil (Yatta).

However, party insiders said Makau would be spared from the purge because “he explained himself.”

Speaking for the first time while attending a burial at Tseikuru in Mwingi yesterday, Makau, who is also a commissioner for the Parliamentary Service Commission, told off his critics, saying that he was the last man to leave the umbrella outfit.



“You don’t go removing people from the party simply because they hold a different opinion. And those who are agitating for my ouster are members who found me in Parliament,” said Makau.

He went on to say, “Tell them that this is our party, and we are going nowhere.”

There are claims that the agitation for Makau’s ouster has been engineered by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and her Deputy, Francis Mwangangi.

The duo sees Makau as an opponent in the 2027 gubernatorial contest.

In the run-up to the 2022 general elections, Makau was persuaded to drop his gubernatorial bid for Wavinya, which was agreed upon by the two parties and witnessed by Kalonzo Musyoka, after which Makau would be the party’s candidate for Machakos Governor in 2027.