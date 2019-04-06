Wiper party candidate, Julius Mawathe, has won the Embakasi South parliamentary by-election.

Mawathe garnered 21,628 votes to defeat ODM’s Irshad Sumra who garnered 7,988 votes.

In his acceptance speech Mawathe said he considers his re-election as a vote of confidence in his development work for the short time he has served the people of Embakasi South.

He thanked his supporters and his party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for believing in him.

Sumra has already conceded defeat in the mini poll.

He wished Mawathe well as he pledged to support him as he performs his mandate.

In June last year, Court of Appeal nullified the election of Julius Mawathe of following a petition filed by of the Orange Democratic Movement ODM’s Irshad Sumra.

While nullifying the election, the Court of Appeal Judges Daniel Musinga, Mohammed Warsame and Kathurima M’inoti noted that the election was not conducted in a free and fair manner.

The judges directed IEBC to conduct fresh election in accordance with law.

Meanwhile David Ochieng of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) Party has won the Ugenya Constituency by-election after defeating Christopher Karan of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) by 18,738 votes to 14,507 votes.

Karan lost the Ugenya seat on March 1 last year after the High Court ruled that the election was not free and fair.