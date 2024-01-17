Mawingu expands affordable internet to Taita Taveta

Mawingu has expanded its internet connectivity network by making Taveta Town in Taita Taveta County the latest addition to the 25 counties.

Mawingu’s Chief Executive Officer, Farouk RAMJI lauds this expansion into Taveta Town saying it is a milestone towards the firm’s long-term vision of making meaningful connectivity accessible to more Kenyans.

“The digital economy in the country is rapidly expanding and we want to support more Kenyans to tap into the knowledge and connections that it provides,’’ said RAMJI.

In its bid to improve on internet quality, the firm says it is working on combining wireless and fibre technology as well as solar power to distribute low cost, affordable and reliable internet to its customers.

“We aim to continue providing connectivity access to these areas, which have traditionally not been given primary priority due to the high capital cost and logistical complexities involved in ensuring a stable, reliable, and affordable service. This is in line with our long-term vision of offering meaningful Internet connectivity, at very competitive price points comparative to other service by building sustainable, flexible infrastructure in underserved regions,” added RAMJI.

Mawingu seeks to help its customers access new opportunities for work, education, entertainment, and social connections through the power of the Internet.

The firm serves more than 15,000 active customers in 26 counties and more than 300,000 hotspot users across the country.