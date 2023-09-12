Maximum NHIF deductible amount to be capped at Ksh 5,000

High-income earners will pay a maximum of Ksh 5,000 to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Speaking on TV47, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha clarified that the proposed 2.75pc of income for NHIF contributions had been capped at a maximum of Ksh 5,000 and a minimum of Ksh 300.

She said the ministry will also roll out a means-testing exercise for those unable to pay the minimum contribution of Ksh300 so that they are put on a subsidy program.

Nakhumicha at the same time revealed that the Universal Health Coverage-UHC failed to work under the previous administration because there were no appropriate laws adding that the government is making key progress towards attaining UHC with the planned launch next month in October.

“Universal Health Coverage is a top priority for the Kenya Kwanza Government led by H.E. President @WilliamsRuto. To achieve “Afya Bora Mashinani”, it is the Government’s aspiration that all Kenyans have access to essential quality health services without suffering financial hardship. UHC is anchored on Primary Healthcare with a special focus on the availability of staff to offer basic care” she said.

‘It’s cheaper and much more important to invest in promotive and preventive healthcare with Community Health Promoters (CHP) being at the centre of service provision in the delivery of UHC” she added.

President William Ruto is expected to flag off the 100,000 community health promoters during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Preparations for Mashujaa Week-themed Universal Health Coverage are in top gear with a series of events related to UHC lined up, including exhibitions on health innovation and locally manufactured medical products.

The events to be held in Kericho from October 13, will culminate in the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20.

As part of the reforms being made to streamline the health sector, she expressed optimism that the proposed Primary Health Care Bill, Digital Health Bill, Facility Improvement Fund Bill, and Social Health Insurance Bill will ensure the success of UHC.

The Ministry of Health is currently conducting stakeholder engagement on the four health bills approved by the Cabinet during a meeting held at Kakamega State Lodge.

If passed by Parliament, the bills will establish three funds, namely Primary Health Care Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund and Emergency, chronic, Critical Illness Fund.

Asked about how she can rate herself, a year later, she said “I can give myself a score of 6 or 7 out of 10. I have implemented robust strategies to ensure that Kenyans receive good healthcare services.”