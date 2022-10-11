Maxine raring to go ahead of this weekend’s Mombasa Rally

Maxine Wahome is among the drivers enlisted for the Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) Bamba Rally slated for Saturday October 15.

The 26-year-old will be navigated by Murage Waigwa in a Subaru Impreza Group N car which she has been running in her spirited Kenya National Rally Championship campaign.

Maxine is among the five Kenyan drivers currently competing in the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) series where she is running her campaign behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally3.

“Preparations are going on as planned. Our team of mechanics have been working round the clock to ensure all is well. It will be good to return to the bucket seat of the Impreza after a good run in Rwanda where we drove the Fiesta,” Maxine said.

Maxine had an impressive run at the Safari Rally Kenya in Naivasha in late June where managed to win the WRC’s third tier class (WRC3) by 25 minutes and 27s, and wrapped up the event in 16th overall position, one place behind M-Sport Rally1 driver Gus Greensmith.

Her fairy tale Safari achievement marked exactly a year since the motocross convert took up rallying.

Wahome flabbergasted the rally world given that this year’s Safari was her first outing in the M-Sport-built Ford Fiesta Rally3 car.

In Saturday’s KNRC event, Maxine will team up with Steve Mwangi in a two-car Quickmart-sponsored outfit. Mwangi will be navigated by former Kenya 2WD Champion Dennis Mwenda aka Dere Mwenda.

The MMC leg of the KNRC has attracted KNRC mainstays among them Nikhil Sachania who is teaming up with Alfir Khan in his hand-controlled Mitsubishi Lancer EVolution X.

Two Wheel Drive leader Leonardo Verese is also back in his Toyota Auris 2WD and will partner up with his longstanding navigator Kigondu Kareithi.

Star driver Raaji Bharij and his partner Ravi Soni have entered a Skoda Fabia Rally2 for the event which will count towards the seventh round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Leader Karan Patel will renew his rivalry with second placed Jasmeet Chana in an all-Mitsubishis Evolution X battle.

Karan’s brother Kush Patel will pilot a Subaru GC8 and will be navigated by Mudasar Chaudry.

Other drivers entered for the event include Edward Maina and Mozzart Bet driver Issa Amwari. Amwari will be navigated by Edward Njoroge in a Mitsubishi EVoX while Maina will team up with Anthony Gichiohi in a Subaru Impreza.

Meanwhile, reconnaissance for the MMC round shall take place in the Bamba area on Friday October 14 between 06:00hrs to 17:00hrs.

While drivers will be on recce, team managers and mechanics will be at Kilifi Mall for Scrutineering Checks.

The ceremonial start, finish and prize giving shall take place on Saturday October 15 at Bamba Mwezamoyo School.

Three stages -KWFT (38.00km), Mirima Wa Ndege (26.36km) and Jila (16.24km) -will be repeated to make up a competitive run of 161.30km. The liaison distance will be 116km while the total distance is 277.50km.

KNRCSTANDINGS AFTER ROUND 6 -NANYUKI RALLY

DRIVERS

1 Karan K Patel 167

2 Jasmeet Chana 161

3 Leonardo Varese 60

4 Carl Flash Tundo 59

5 Maxine Wahome 57

6 Kush Patel 54

7 Steve Mwangi 49

8 Jeremiah Wahome 41

9 Ghalib Hajee 40

10 Zameer Verjee 33

CO-DRIVERS

1 Tauseef Khan 167

2 Ravi Chana 161

3 Kigo Kareithi 60

4 Murage Waigwa 57

5 Mudassar Chaudry 54

6 Riyaz Ismail 52

7 Dennis Mwenda 49

8 Deep Patel 45

9 Victor Okundi 41

10 Tim Jessop 39